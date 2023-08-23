A zoo in Tennessee says it has welcomed a rare giraffe that does not have any spots, with experts confirming she may be the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe on the planet. What do you think?
“Finally, a tasteful giraffe.”
Thomas Overton • Backyard Excavator
Watch
Perfect 4.0 Student Rejected From University Just For Being White Rapist
Share
“No spots just means it’s not ripe yet.”
Carolynn Tyrik • Freelance Critic
Advertisement
“Well, euthanasia will solve that little mistake.”
Randall Wenning • Trampoline Designer