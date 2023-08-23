America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Rare Spotless Giraffe Born At Tennessee Zoo

A zoo in Tennessee says it has welcomed a rare giraffe that does not have any spots, with experts confirming she may be the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe on the planet. What do you think?

“Finally, a tasteful giraffe.”

Thomas Overton • Backyard Excavator

“No spots just means it’s not ripe yet.”

Carolynn Tyrik • Freelance Critic

“Well, euthanasia will solve that little mistake.”

Randall Wenning • Trampoline Designer