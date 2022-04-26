PHOENIX—Struggling to truly comprehend the all of the recessed area’s myriad uses, local real estate agent Brenda Estrada was reportedly driven insane Tuesday by the endless possibilities of a nook. “This nook could be anything, I tell you. Anything,” said Estrada, explaining that it could be the perfect place to eat breakfast, descend into the infinite timelines that exist beyond the comprehension of the human mind, or snuggle up with a good book. “This nook has it all! Amazing natural light, room for a small couch, or really anything else you like! I’d pay $200k over the asking price just for the nook. You can even visit your grandmother, who is still alive in the nook; though, she is not like the grandmother you once knew. For if you gaze long into the nook, the nook will also gaze into you. That said, it would be the perfect spot for some succulents!” At press time, Estrada weeped blood as she collapsed at the entrance of the nook, repeati ng the phrase “It’s beautiful, it’s so damn beautiful.”