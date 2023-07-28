Real Estate Roundup

Real Estate

Real Estate Roundup

Image for article titled Real Estate Roundup

Take a closer look at all these gems still available to the right buyer!

Car Lover's Dream

Car Lover’s Dream

Image for article titled Real Estate Roundup

This cozy one-story is tailor-made for the auto enthusiast. Eat, sleep, work, and play either adjacent to or inside a real live car! Ultramodern features include two fully electric doors and motion-activated lighting. Comes with eight free cans of paint!

Act Now!

Act Now!

Image for article titled Real Estate Roundup

Downtown studio apartment. One-day lease with option to renew pending progress of demolition crew.

A Reflection Of Its Owner

A Reflection Of Its Owner

Image for article titled Real Estate Roundup

This once-charming but now dilapidated two-story is surely a metaphor for something, but what? Is it your inner resolve and optimism, which will one day restore this home to its former glory? Or is it just a manifest symbol of your eternal failure? You decide!

Plenty Of Fresh Air!

Plenty Of Fresh Air!

Image for article titled Real Estate Roundup

Located in the commercial district, 1,025 linear-ft. living space/tunnel through various offices, near the ceiling. Free heat during the winter, cold AC in the summer.

Bounce House!

Bounce House!

Image for article titled Real Estate Roundup

Sick of slumping from room to room? Why slump when you can bounce? Springboards of various size/bounce guide you from one room to the next in this five-story townhouse. And for easy transition between floors: trampolines! Bounce insurance not included in asking price.

