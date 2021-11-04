NEW YORK—Drawing ire from critics who slammed the choice as “completely unethical,” producers of the Real Housewives franchise faced backlash Thursday over their decision to film in the misogynistic, homophobic location of New Jersey. “It’s bad enough the U.S. government has normalized relations with them—we don’t need the entertainment industry to do it too,” said 34-year-old fan Jennifer Timan, who noted that while she understood why glamorous tourist destinations like Atlantic City and Cape May may appeal to outsiders, the truth was that New Jersey was a barbaric and corrupt regime. “It’s disgusting that Bravo would endorse a place as backwards and, frankly, medieval as New Jersey. Any woman who thinks this is okay should try walking down the street in Trenton. Frankly, I don’t think there’s a more tone deaf location the producers could have picked.” Timan added that Andy Cohen should reconsider his involvement given that he couldn’t take one step in Sussex County without being immediately killed.

