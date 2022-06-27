LOS ANGELES—Displaying incredible accuracy in its rendering of the high-end property, the realistic concept art for a new luxury condominium complex in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles features a homeless man getting arrested, observers reported Friday. “Oh wow, yeah, would you look at that—there’s a guy on the sidewalk being put in cuffs for loitering,” area man Dan Jensen said of the artwork, which depicts high rises filled with floor-to-ceiling windows that appear to give residents an unobstructed view of unhoused people being beaten and thrown into a van by police. “Such stunning detail! You can see how all the benches in the open-air plaza will have those little handrails across the middle to prevent people from lying down on them, and so they put in an image of a homeless woman who is instead sleeping on the pavement next to that beautiful fountain. There’s also a resident using her phone to take a picture of a needle on the ground, presumably to post about it on Nextdoor. This is a really faithful representation of what to expect when you purchase a $1.2 million studio unit.” At press time, the project’s developers were reportedly praising the concept artist for including just the right amount of diversity.