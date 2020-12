The Gastrodia agnicellus, a newly identified plant with no leaves and brown flowers that resemble decaying flesh, has been named the “ugliest orchid in the world” by researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. What do you think?

“These scientists are right—there’s no way I’d fuck that plant.” Julius Evans, Soup Reheater

Advertisement

“Coelogyne pandurata must be so relieved.” Martin Smirnova, Systems Analyst