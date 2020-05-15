America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Record Number Of Women Running For U.S. House In 2020

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 19
Vol 56 Issue 19Opinion

At least 490 women have filed to run for seats in the House of Representatives this year, breaking the previous record set during the 2018 election that saw 102 women win their races, though Congress is still roughly 75% men. What do you think?

“Okay, okay, we get it; there are women.”

Luke Herrera • Grout Scrubber

Advertisement

“I always said suffrage wouldn’t be the end of it.”

Calvin SeffelMini Golf Pro

“I wish these career-minded women would stop raising everyone’s expectations of me.”

Meg DeBeerSystems Analyst

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Best Cities For Millennials

Singing Birds Dressing Princess All Struggling With Bra Clasp

‘God Bless Our Heroes!’ Written Where Tip Should Be

11 Greatest Sports Moments Made Possible By PEDs