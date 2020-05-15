Record Number Of Women Running For U.S. House In 2020

At least 490 women have filed to run for seats in the House of Representatives this year, breaking the previous record set during the 2018 election that saw 102 women win their races, though Congress is still roughly 75% men. What do you think?

“Okay, okay, we get it; there are women.” Luke Herrera • Grout Scrubber

“I always said suffrage wouldn’t be the end of it.” Calvin Seffel • Mini Golf Pro

“I wish these career-minded women would stop raising everyone’s expectations of me.” Meg DeBeer • Systems Analyst