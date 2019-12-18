Recycling: Myth Vs. Fact

Recycling has been practiced for most of human history, and over the last several decades, it has become a cornerstone in the fight against environmental degradation, but many myths about it persist. The Onion debunks common myths about recycling.

MYTH: Most people have a general idea of the rules of recycling.

FACT: The average individual has ruined at least 50 loads of recycling with a greasy napkin.



MYTH: Recycling protects wildlife.

FACT: Recycling coddles wildlife and prevents evolution to their ultimate form.



MYTH: Your office has a robust recycling program, at least.

FACT: Nah, it all goes in a dumpster.



MYTH: You need to wash your recyclables before disposing of them.

FACT: You need to wash then steam-dry then iron your recyclables before disposing of them.



MYTH: Wait, you don’t recycle in your house?

FACT: Try the door under the sink that looks like a cabinet.



MYTH: Old glass bottles can be recycled as repurposed gifts.

FACT: No one actually wants that.



MYTH: Recycling wastes water.

FACT: Only if you consider using millions of gallons of water to melt down old milk jugs into single-use plastics “wasteful.”



MYTH: Recycling is the most important way to help the environment.

FACT: Everyone has been sleeping on Reduce and Reuse, and this world will rue the day when their reckoning is upon us.

