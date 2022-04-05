Yes, they wear white coats and have fancy diplomas, but doctors can still be idiots. If you spot any of these red flags, it’s time to ditch your care team immediately. Advertisement

Refers To Kidneys As 'Bestsellers' That can't be good.

Amazed You Also Have Arms How much experience can they have if they assumed no one else had​ those appendages?

They Practice Out Of A Chevy Tahoe The reclining seats are nice, though.

The Receptionist Is Your Doctor In Different Clothes And A Wig Someone is short staffed and stretched too thin.

They Ask What Hole You Want Them To Use For Your Colonoscopy Most medical professionals know the anus is the standard entry point for colonoscopies.

They Get Easily Startled By The Beating From Your Heart Even worse if they run out of the room and cower behind their desk.

They Are Only There Because Their Porsche Broke Down On Their Way To L.A. And They Learned To Love The Honesty Of Small-Town Life The plot of Doc Hollywood doesn't actually make you qualified for the complexities of general practice.

They Say They Cannot Operate On You Because You Are Their Son Man, this sucks! Your dad just died in a car accident, too. What a day.

They're Covered By Your Insurance There's gotta be a catch.

They Blame All Your Problems On The Railroad Spike Sticking Out Of Your Skull Not one question about your diet?

Their Medical Tools Are Rusty You learn early in med school not to leave your medical equipment out in the rain.

Their Stethoscope Is Piping Hot Anyone with seven years of schooling should really know better than to leave equipment on the dash of their car in the summer.

Has Multiple Other Patients If they're not ready to see only you by now, they're never going to be.

They Suggest Running Your Blood Tests On A Theranos Edison Machine He hasn't checked the news in seven years.

They Didn't Even Try To Balance Your Humors Once You know you have an overabundance of yellow bile, and you deserve a doctor that listens to you.

​Exhausted From Working Other Jobs Avoid any half-asleep doctors who​ ​just spent​ seven hours overnight paving a highway and forgot to take off their reflective vest.

Asks You To Sign Surgery Liability Waiver Before Taking Your Pulse You don't remember your last annual physical being quite this invasive.

They Keep Prescribing You Placebo Pills They're not even being discreet about it. The note says placebo.

They Are Dead If your doctor can't even manage to keep themselves alive, you can't expect them to heal you.

When They Review Your X-Ray, They Drop It In Surprise And Exclaim, "Holy Fuck, There's A Bunch Of Shit Inside You" Good shit or bad shit?!