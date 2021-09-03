Your new relationship may seem perfect, but the reality is, the human brain is remarkably good at excusing egregious behavior while horny. Here are some major red flags you should definitely clock the second you start dating.
Never Thanks You For All The Money You Send Them In Moldova
Slipping up once or twice is understandable, but after the first $5,000, you might start feeling resentful.
Won’t Stop Looking At Your Phone
Your date should focus on you, not the level of Magic Tiles 3 you’re absolutely crushing.
Wears Glasses
Is this optical defect just the first of many medical maladies that your potential partner could burden you with?
Exhibiting Symptoms Of Having A Stroke
Even if they seem sweet, this person might not be in it for the long haul.
Says She Had A Great Time And Would Like To See You Again
Don’t listen to her! She’s lying because she wants to hurt you. Remember, you’re a disgusting little boy, and no one will ever love you more than mommy.
Describing Their Ex As ‘Crazy’
If they think their ex was nuts, just wait until they see what you put them through.
Not Leaving The Server A Life-Changing $10,000 Tip
Your server worked hard all night; the least your date could do is leave 20,000%.
Well-Dressed
Always well-groomed with an eye-catching yet tasteful sense of style, you’ve got to wonder if this person is trying to make you look like shit or something?
Only Talks About Their Own Finished Basement
The two of you could be bonding over carpet samples right now if they’d only stop yammering on about their own finished basement for a minute to ask about yours.
Wearing An Enormous Engagement Ring
Tacky!
Plays For The Orlando Magic
Nobody’s perfect, but wouldn’t you rather hold out for a Laker or a Knick?
Your Current Partner Hates Them
Ultimately, your own judgment is the most important, but if your current boyfriend or girlfriend is really put off by this new person, at least take their input seriously.
They Are A Wretched Cur Of House Montague
Surely there must be a better suitor for a Capulet such as yourself here in fair Verona?
Bragging
Sheesh, we get it, they had a wonderful night tonight.
They’re Creepy
Maybe their eyes are rolled back into their head, maybe their mouth is full of spider webs where their teeth should be—whatever it is that’s giving you bad vibes, don’t feel bad about trusting your gut.
Blaming You For Things Lee Harvey Oswald Did
Anger and hypercriticism are huge red flags, so get out of there the moment you get blamed for assassinating John F. Kennedy and ending America’s innocence.
Geese
Trust us, dating a flock of geese never works out.
Is Dame Helen Mirren
No matter how charming and intelligent she seems, you have to remember that as long as she’s still married to director Taylor Hackford, she isn’t ready for real commitment.
High Sex Drive
A sign they’re definitely not on antidepressants, which begs the question: “Why not?”
Tries To Murder You On The First Date
Purely physical relationships are fine, but if they go straight for murder on the first date, don’t be surprised if that’s all they want from you.
