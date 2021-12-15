Reddit and TikTok users are spamming Kellogg’s job portal with fake applications after the company announced it would replace 1,400 striking union workers, crashing the site. What do you think?

“It’s good to get your resume on file even if you don’t want to scab now.” Howie Loftus, Window Washer Belayer

“So I wrote those 1,400 letters of recommendation for nothing?” Tara Mudra, Blame Delegator