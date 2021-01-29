Redditors’ Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges Robinhood On Some Bitch Shit

NEW YORK—In response to the online brokering app halting trading on GameStop ($GME) after a surge in activity, Redditors filed a class-action lawsuit this week alleging that Robinhood has been on some bitch shit lately. “Robinhood willfully deprived investors of their hard-earned tendies,” read the brief in part, which also claimed that the online brokerage had left countless Redditors “holding the bag.” “This is the way. If every autist stands together, we’ll sue these Robinhood cucks out of house and home. Hold stronk. We’ll be buying the dip; they’ll be buying commissary in the clink.” At press time, a popular Reddit post urged “Euro retards” to show solidarity by filing class-action lawsuits in their countries of origin.

