KANSAS CITY, MO—Declaring a play stoppage and hurrying over to the booth, a group of NFL referees reportedly called for a replay Thursday night to admire a great call. “Oh man, you guys gotta see this—that pass interference call was so perfect,” said head referee referee John Hussey, who high-fived and congratulated his fellow officials during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. “Here, I’ll play it again. Damn, that’s an instant classic! You see how the side judge picked up on it instantaneously and threw that flag with authority? Let’s roll that tape and watch it one more time. Wow, just beautiful.” At press time, the referees announced that they needed to contact the review center in New York so that the league’s instant-replay officials could see the incredible call too.

