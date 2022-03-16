NEW YORK—In what appeared to be another flagrant case of American nepotism, sources reported Wednesday that a refugee probably only got accepted to this country because his dad was a refugee. “Fucking legacy migrant—I’m sure they waved him in as soon as they saw who his father was,” said local resident Shawn Castor, adding that he heard the Syrian refugee also came from one of the biggest and most prominent piles of rubble in his home country. “You’d think people would have some self-respect and not just want to ride on Daddy’s coattails into America. Oh, your mom and your sister all came to the same country too? You can tell they’re refugees from a big catastrophe by the way they look down on people who come from small podunk international crises.” Sources also confirmed that of course legacy migrants would be the only ones who actually got admitted to a country that touted its exceptionally low refugee acceptance rate.

