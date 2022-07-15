ST. LOUIS—Revealing that he lays awake every night contemplating what he could have done differently, regretful police officer Mike Peltz confirmed Friday that he believes more could have been done to kill an unarmed B lack man. “To think, if my trigger finger was just a little quicker, that innocent B lack man would be in a body bag right now,” said Peltz, explaining that he was still haunted by the image of the vulnerable African American man alive and still breathing. “I know I shouldn’t be hard on myself, but despite my best efforts, I allowed that guiltless B lack man to walk away unscathed. He’s still living a happy and productive life surrounded by friends and family, and it’s all my fault. I’ll never forgive myself for allowing that unarmed minority to see another day.” At press time, Peltz decided to make things right by busting down the door of the B lack man’s apartment without a warrant and unloading an entire magazine of bullets into his sleeping body.