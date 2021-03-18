Relationship Experts Recommend Putting Spark Back In Marriage By Letting Them Watch

‘C’mon,’ Urge Researchers

NEW YORK—Stressing that it was natural for excitement in the bedroom to diminish over time, relationship experts recommended Thursday putting the spark back into your marriage by letting them watch. “It’s perfectly normal to lose interest in one’s partner after years spent together, which is why we would urge you to spice things up by letting all of us pack into the corner and watch,” said couples therapist Andrew Layne, adding that he and his fellow researchers promised to be quiet and respectful while they helped your relationship reach a level of intimacy that you had never before felt possible. “C’mon, it’ll really add some zing into your sex life. And, hey, maybe we even record the thing, too. We wouldn’t even watch it, but just knowing it was there would definitely provide the sort of forbidden edge to your sex life that could take it to the next level. So what do you think?” The researchers added that they would be strictly professional about the entire matter, unless you absolutely insisted they join in.

