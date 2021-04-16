Remaining U.S. Troops To Withdraw From Afghanistan

President Biden announced the remaining 2,500 U.S. Afghanistan will withdraw from Afghanistan by this year’s anniversary of 9/11, a firmer end to the two-decade-long war that has killed over 2,200 U.S. troops and cost $1 trillion. What do you think?

“I see this less as a ‘Goodbye’ and more as a ‘See you soon.’” Jasper Payne • Lead Xylophonist

“I hope we assured the Afghan people that we could still drone strike them anytime.” Hilda Feinstein • Hearse Mechanic