American Voices

Remaining U.S. Troops To Withdraw From Afghanistan

President Biden announced the remaining 2,500 U.S. Afghanistan will withdraw from Afghanistan by this year’s anniversary of 9/11, a firmer end to the two-decade-long war that has killed over 2,200 U.S. troops and cost $1 trillion. What do you think?

“I see this less as a ‘Goodbye’ and more as a ‘See you soon.’”

Jasper Payne • Lead Xylophonist

“I hope we assured the Afghan people that we could still drone strike them anytime.”

Hilda Feinstein • Hearse Mechanic

“But it was just starting to get fun!”

Mel Duffy • Argument Messenger