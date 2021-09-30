COLUMBUS, OH—Expressing regret at the unfortunate error, remorseful i nternet poster Dan Hitchins, 33, reportedly deleted his comment Thursday upon realizing he accidentally told the wrong stranger to kill themselves. “Sorry about that, I never intended to say something so caustic and terrible to you, and I am deeply sorry I typed such awful things in the completely wrong thread,” said Hitchins under his username godsoldier, clarifying that the the “blow your brains out” remark was intended for a “total fucking moron” and not the innocent person that he had replied to inadvertently. “I’m so embarrassed! After some reflection, I have decided to retract that horrendous comment as well as the one I was about to type that indicated you should close your laptop and immediately take off your belt and hang yourself since no one would miss such loser, and I will instead be forwarding these messages to the proper channels—namely the idiotic shithead a few lines down who had the gall to say that Infinity War is a far inferior film to the first Avengers movie. I have no ill will with you, stranger, and wish you a blessed day. Unless—you don’t agree with him, do you?” At press time, Hitchins had been temporarily banned from the local grocery store Instagram page where the incident occurred.