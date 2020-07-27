America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Rep. Yoho Removed From Charity Board Over Sexist Comments Toward Ocasio-Cortez

The Christian non-profit Bread for the World announced that they have asked Florida Rep. Ted Yoho to resign from their board after he called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a “fucking bitch,” saying “his behavior in the past few days does not reflect the values of respect and compassion that Jesus calls on us to exhibit every day and we expect from our board members.” What do you think?

“Wow, you know you messed up when Jesus wants you to resign.”

Chandler Forsythe, Unemployed

“Now the board can focus on defeating the real fucking bitch: Beelzebub.”

BreeAnna Landell, Wasp Keeper

“So he messes up and gets rewarded with more free time?”

Matt Vickery, Plate Smasher