LOS ANGELES—In a study of more than 1,000 screen legends and superstars, a new report published Monday by researchers at the University of Southern California found that 70% of celebrities were totally unaware they owned half of a tequila brand. “From George Clooney to the Chainsmokers, we found that the vast majority of the rich and famous have absolutely no knowledge that they’ve made a major investment in a tequila company,” lead researcher Luis Vanden told reporters, noting that 85% of celebrities said the name of the company they owned “did not ring a bell,” despite the television commercials, bus ads, and tequila bottles themselves that heavily featured their name and likeness. “When asked why they started their own liquor company, 15% of celebrities responded, ‘Huh?’ while another 25% stated, ‘Oh, so that’s what that photo shoot was for.’ The remaining 30% said they had never heard of tequila before.” At press time, Vanden added that of the celebrities who were aware they owned a tequila brand, nine out of 10 confirmed there was no way they would ever drink that shit.

