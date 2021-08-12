A new report has found that the chief executives of the U. S. ’s largest public firms have seen their pay skyrocket by 1,322% since 1978, compared to an 18% increase for the typical worker within the same period. What do you think?

“I don’t think it could be any more clear how unacceptable yacht prices have become.” Raul Ansell, Safety Illusionist

“If CEOs didn’t get paid excessively more than their workers, there would be no incentive to take over the family business.” Lorraine Bembry, Re-gifter