Report: French Protests Can Only Mean Something Crazy Happened With Way M&M’s Marketed Over There

EQUINUNK, PA—Watching as more than 1 million people took to the streets in violent demonstrations across France, U.S. residents reported Friday that the int ensity of the French protests must mean something crazy happened with the way M&M’s are marketed over there. “Seeing how passionate these protesters are leads me to believe they’re angry about a very serious matter, like a candy brand altering its cartoon mascot so that she no longer conforms to my very specific ideas about femininity,” said 49-year-old Pennsylvania resident Chase Henderson, who along with millions of other Americans reacted with a knowing nod to footage of cars being turned over and buildings set on fire, having identified anthropomorphic candy-coated chocolates as the sole possible source of upheaval. “I know that I wanted to riot when they made the green M&M character less sexually appealing to me by taking away her go-go boots. Maybe in France they did something even worse, like giving one of the M&M guys a lisp, which would certainly upset me. If that happened, I might suddenly become confused about which M&M I most wanted to fuck.” At press time, reports confirmed the weeks-long uprising in France was in fact a response to a new television ad in which a female M&M character is seen wearing a hijab.