PRINCETON, NJ—Upending the common perception that such workers are just going about a normal day on the job, a report published Monday by researchers at Princeton University found that the majority of men wearing a hard hat and coveralls are actually members of a heist team in disguise. “Nearly seven in 10 construction workers hauling equipment on the sidewalk are, in fact, carrying out an elaborate caper with a motley crew of con men, each of whom possesses a highly specialized skill necessary to pull off the job,” the report read in part, adding that 75% of windowless cargo vans on city streets are full of surveillance equipment, while 82% of walkie-talkie transmissions are used to update a criminal mastermind on the progress of “the big score.” “Though it may seem as if these men are merely engaged in honest manual labor, they are in reality orchestrating a daring, brilliantly planned robbery of a nearby bank vault, casino, or museum. The data also suggests that any waiters or valets in their vicinity are almost always in on the job and receiving a cut of the loot.” The report went on to state that 96% of people double-parked on the street are, upon further inspection, getaway drivers anxiously waiting for their accomplices to arrive.