HIGH POINT, FL—A new report released Thursday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that more hospitals were requiring patients to put a body part down as collateral before receiving services. “It can be anything from a pinky toe to a vital organ, but we need something to ensure that the patient’s out-of-pocket costs for their medical treatment will be covered,” said Kenneth Wicker, CEO of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, one of the medical institutions featured in the report, explaining that any body part of more or equal value to the patient’s fees must be left with the hospital’s billing department before the patient was seen by any doctors or taken in for surgery. “If their body is already in poor shape, the hospital may have to request two or three appendages to cover any outstanding costs, and anyone with bad credit will have to put down their entire head as collateral. As soon as their payment clears, the patient’s spleen or eyeballs will be reattached within five to 10 business days.” Wicker added that any late payments may result in a fee of one ear, finger, or slab of flesh.

