Scientists have identified more than 3,000 potentially harmful chemicals that can be found in food packaging, tableware, and reusable food containers, two thirds of which were not previously known to be in contact with food. What do you think?

“There are more than 3, 000 chemicals?” Henrique Welborn, Systems Analyst

“Aw, man. The packaging is the best part.” John Baudi, Door-To-Door Intern

“That’s why I always peel a banana before eating it.” Maria Karhs, Lead Indoctrinator