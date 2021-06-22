Report: Pick

ROCKFORD, IL—Recommending that you watch out, watch out, pickup basketball sources confirmed Monday that a screening defender was fast approaching on your right side. “Pick coming right, pick coming right—no, screen left!” said sources, stressing that you were “by yourself” at the top of the key and needed to make a decision now. “Dude, dude, dude—get through that! Wait, screens on both sides now. Switch that!” At press time, you were laying on the ground after getting completely blindsided by a screen.

