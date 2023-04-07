Report Reveals Only Jeff Bezos Finished Watching ‘Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power’

SEATTLE—Highlighting Amazon Studios’ continuing struggle to capture an audience, a new report published by The Hollywood Reporter Friday revealed that the only viewer to complete The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power was Jeff Bezos. “Despite its $715 million budget, Jeff Bezos was the only Prime subscriber who watched every episode of the series, and it still took him more than five months of on-and-off viewing to complete,” said an anonymous source at Amazon Studios, who confirmed that although tens of millions of people tuned in for the fantasy series’ first episode, ratings continued to dwindle week by week until the only remaining viewer by the eighth and final episode was a half-interested Bezos. “His girlfriend would instinctively leave the room every time he put it on the television. Most of it was watched on the treadmill, to be completely honest. He took a six-week break between episodes five and six and just rewatched the first two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel instead. He was only able to suffer through the final episode by playing it at double the speed.” At press time, a new report revealed that Amazon Studios’ most-watched original series remained Gary Busey: Pet Judge.