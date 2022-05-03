Experts are reporting that the aggressive lone star tick species, which can cause alpha-gal syndrome, an acquired lifelong allergy to red meat and other animal products, is spreading in the US from its native Southeast into the northern states. What do you think?

“I take back everythin g I said about wanting a tick bite.” Blair Insor • Netting Specialist

“We’ve enjoyed red meat without health consequences for too long.” Luke Stutes • Bricklayer