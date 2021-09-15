A U.S. Census Bureau report shows that poverty in the United States fell to 9.1% last year—down 2.6% from 2019—due to government aid, including pandemic relief payments and unemployment insurance. What do you think?
“That’s the perfect amount of poverty for a country to have if you ask me.”
Robert Searle, Tambourinist
“It’s nice seeing people climb out of poverty to the knife edge of poverty.”
Sherri Ellis, Furniture Assembler
“So now it’s the government’s job to solve problems?”
Anwan Carillo, Bayonet Specialist