A U.S. Census Bureau report shows that poverty in the United States fell to 9.1% last year—down 2.6% from 2019—due to government aid, including pandemic relief payments and unemployment insurance. What do you think?

“That’s the perfect amount of poverty for a country to have if you ask me.” Robert Searle, Tambourinist

“It’s nice seeing people climb out of poverty to the knife edge of poverty.” Sherri Ellis, Furniture Assembler