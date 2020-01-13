Report: Under One-Third Of Iowa, New Hampshire Voters Settled On Candidate

With February’s primary and caucus votes rapidly approaching, a recent CBS/YouGov poll found only one-third of Iowa and New Hampshire voters are settled on a Democratic candidate, leaving the race for the presidential nomination wide open in the leadup to the election. What do you think?

“Don’t worry! There’s still plenty of time left to decide not to vote.” Alison Santos • Lake Dredger

“It’s cruel for voters to keep stringing Tom Steyer along like this.” Kyle Brewer • Skydiving Trainer

Advertisement