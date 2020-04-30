America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Reports Of Kim Jong Un’s Health Creates Confusion Over Possible Successors

Vol 56 Issue 17Opinion

Kim Jong Un’s public absence over the last two weeks has fueled rumors he is gravely ill or possibly dead, raising questions about who will succeed the North Korean dictator who has systematically purged high-level government officials and family members over the last several years. What do you think?

“I’ve always said the North Korean dictatorship could really benefit from a feminine touch.”

Todd Pesavento • Unemployed

“I mean, it’ll probably be whoever wins the election.”

Geoff BalantineSweater Groomer

“Hopefully, he’s replaced by a more diplomatic deity.”

Tess PiperLeaf Bagger

