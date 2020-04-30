Reports Of Kim Jong Un’s Health Creates Confusion Over Possible Successors

Kim Jong Un’s public absence over the last two weeks has fueled rumors he is gravely ill or possibly dead, raising questions about who will succeed the North Korean dictator who has systematically purged high-level government officials and family members over the last several years. What do you think?

“I’ve always sa id the North Korean dictatorship could really benefit from a feminine touch.” Todd Pesavento • Unemployed

Advertisement

“I mean, it’ll probably be whoever wins the election.” Geoff Balantine • Sweater Groomer

“Hopefully, he’s replaced by a more diplomatic deity.” Tess Piper • Leaf Bagger