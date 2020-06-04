America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Republican Leaders Claim New Yorkers Will Greet U.S. Military As Liberators

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 22
Vol 56 Issue 22Tom Cotton
Illustration for article titled Republican Leaders Claim New Yorkers Will Greet U.S. Military As Liberators

WASHINGTON—In response to continued unrest in the devastated region, Republican leaders reportedly claimed Thursday that New Yorkers would greet the United States military as liberators. “We have every reason to believe that the people of New York will welcome the American military as saviors,” said senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), noting there is evidence to suggest that New Yorkers will rise up in droves to fight alongside the U.S. armed forces to topple the oppressive Cuomo regime. “Will civilians lose their lives? Of course, but ultimately, I believe the people of New York will accept those casualties as simply a means to an end in the pursuit of state building. We believe that a secure, stable, and democratic New York is within reach, but peace in the Northeast can only be achieved through force.” At press time, GOP leaders claimed that Operation Manhattan Freedom was a success after residents pulled down the Statue of Liberty.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Mark Zuckerberg Announces Virtual Roundtable With American Hate Groups To Better Understand How They Work

The Greatest NBA Teams Of All Time

Auntie Anne’s Breaks From Pack By Calling For Protesters To Be Shot

U.S. Flag Can’t Believe Fucking Wuss Cries Every Time National Anthem Plays