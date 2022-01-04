The Republican Party is putting $1.6 million toward helping former President Trump pay for “certain legal expenses that relate to politically motivated legal proceedings waged against” him. What do you think?

“It’s nice to see such positive news after a hard year.” Valerie Whipple • Menu Critic

“Good for him. The American justice system can be quite unfair to people who don’t have a lot of money.” Simon Wade • Crockpot Repairman