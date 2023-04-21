Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

With the 2024 election quickly approaching, The Onion asked Republican voters what issues were most important to them, and this is what they said.
Della Mullen, Farmer
“I’m on the verge of being bankrupted by medical bills, so I’m gonna say drag queens.”
Holden Durnt, Gas Station Owner
“Bigger flags.”
Jack Kerrigan, Carpenter
“Legislating women’s bodies and reducing government overreach.”
Martin Love, Attorney
“Hard to decide with all the things that urgently need to get worse.”
Isabel Rojas, Financial Advisor
“I don’t know where, who, or what China is, but I know we should kill it.”
Jeff Mears, Lawyer
“Balancing the budget, and I really 100% promise I actually care about it this time and always will.”
Steven Spencer, Construction Worker
“Hard for me to say, because I don’t know what Fox News will decide is a threat to Western civilization a year and a half from now.”
Eleanor Grossman, Pet Groomer
“Issues are beside the point when you’re in the grip of Ron DeSantis’ charisma.”
Tom Morehouse, Hedge Fund Manager
“I’ve pretty much gotten everything I ever wanted over the last 20 years, so I’m good.”
Ethan White, Oil Lobbyist
“Don’t worry, my concerns are top priority to everyone who matters.”
Helen Welch, Teacher
“Protecting our nation’s children while creating an environment that is the least conducive to their safety.”
Lisa O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer
“Honestly, I’m just going to vote for the guy with the fattest ass.”
Sam Fitzsimmons, Waiter
“Roger Daltrey’s hairstyle was way too feminine in the 1970s, and I’m still waiting for someone to do something about that.”
Travis Harriman, Cabinetmaker
“Roving gangs of antifa fetuses crossing the border to educate Jewish kids on women’s bathrooms. Or the economy.”
Donna Colombo, Nursing Assistant
“Vague crime that’s happening somewhere else.”
Luke Radomski, Unemployed
“Whatever alarmist disinformation my algorithm decides to show me.”