Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

With the 2024 election quickly approaching, The Onion asked Republican voters what issues were most important to them, and this is what they said.

Della Mullen, Farmer

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“I’m on the verge of being bankrupted by medical bills, so I’m gonna say drag queens.”

Holden Durnt, Gas Station Owner

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Bigger flags.”

Jack Kerrigan, Carpenter

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Legislating women’s bodies and reducing government overreach.”

Martin Love, Attorney

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Hard to decide with all the things that urgently need to get worse.”

Isabel Rojas, Financial Advisor

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“I don’t know where, who, or what China is, but I know we should kill it.”

Jeff Mears, Lawyer

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Balancing the budget, and I really 100% promise I actually care about it this time and always will.”

Steven Spencer, Construction Worker

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Hard for me to say, because I don’t know what Fox News will decide is a threat to Western civilization a year and a half from now.”

Eleanor Grossman, Pet Groomer

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

Issues are beside the point when you’re in the grip of Ron DeSantis’ charisma.”

Tom Morehouse, Hedge Fund Manager

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“I’ve pretty much gotten everything I ever wanted over the last 20 years, so I’m good.”

Ethan White, Oil Lobbyist

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Don’t worry, my concerns are top priority to everyone who matters.”

Helen Welch, Teacher

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Protecting our nation’s children while creating an environment that is the least conducive to their safety.”

Lisa O’Connell, Chief Financial Officer

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Honestly, I’m just going to vote for the guy with the fattest ass.”

Sam Fitzsimmons, Waiter

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Roger Daltrey’s hairstyle was way too feminine in the 1970s, and I’m still waiting for someone to do something about that.”

Travis Harriman, Cabinetmaker

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Roving gangs of antifa fetuses crossing the border to educate Jewish kids on women’s bathrooms. Or the economy.”

Donna Colombo, Nursing Assistant

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Vague crime that’s happening somewhere else.”

Luke Radomski, Unemployed

Image for article titled Republican Voters Explain Their Top Issues For 2024

“Whatever alarmist disinformation my algorithm decides to show me.”

