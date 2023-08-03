Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

Opinion

Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

Following the presidential candidate’s numerous cringeworthy missteps and awkward moments on the campaign trail, The Onion asked Republicans to describe their strangest interaction with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and this is what they said.

Yara Smith, Surgeon

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He tried to give me a thumbs-up, but he just held his fist out and stared at it for a long time like he was trying to remember how giving a thumbs-up worked. Finally he just signed in frustration and left.”

Celeste Baker, Homemaker

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He picked my baby up by the ears.”

Marco Rubio, U.S. Senator From Florida

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He’s always kicking the stall door open when I’m in the bathroom, pants around his ankles, and yelling, ‘Piss fight!’”

Anthony Ruiz, Barber

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He saw his reflection in my mirror and tried to fight it.”

Douglas Tyson, Retired

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“As he walked up to me, he spat a quarter that I guess he had been holding in his mouth into his hand, which he then held out, saying, ‘Put ’er there.’”

Luke Coffman, Bartender

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“I asked for a selfie, and he started giving me the Heimlich maneuver.”

Tyler Winship, Electrician

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He compared my hand to a bug. I was trying to shake hands with him, and he shouted, ‘Get that bug away from me!’ Then he looked down at his own hands and screamed, ‘I have two bugs eating my arms. Get these five-legged bugs off my arms!’ He might just think that hands are bugs.”

Grant Woodward, Client Services Manager

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He kept telling me that he was my sensei and that I should bow to no other master.”

Rhonda Kordas, Teacher

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He asked me for my vote. It was unnerving.”

Merle Davis, Blogger

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He pulled me real close to him and whispered that he had been dead for at least 10 years and was nothing more than an animated corpse.”

Rick Phillips, Sergeant, U.S. Army

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“I tortured guys with him at Guantánamo. Not awkward. Just plain old fun!”

Frank Larson, Accountant

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He once came up to my wife and me at a restaurant, wordlessly dipped his finger in my water, and kept it there for a while, making intense eye contact with me. When he abruptly left, I noticed the glass was empty. Other than that, he was nice.”

Reince Priebus, Former White House Chief Of Staff

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“No matter how many times I met him at a sacrificial ritual, he acted as if we’d never been introduced. Like, dude, I’ve let you use my ivory dagger a bunch of times.”

Marcus Danielson, Construction Foreman

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He did raspberries on my belly until my tummy was too tender to take anymore.”

Jake Fischer, Woodworker

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He came up to me and said, ‘Hi, my name is Don DeSantis. Sorry, I meant John DeSantis. No, sorry, I meant Juan DeSantis. No, definitely not, sorry again, I meant Antoine DeSantis. No, no, no, no, okay, sorry, one last time, I’ll get it right: Hi, my name is Quran DeSantis.”

Kasey Perkins, Nurse Practitioner

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He wiped his nose on my son.”

Mimi Jeffries, Teacher

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“There were 12 identical copies of him, and they all stared at me, drooled, and stuck their hands in my mouth.”

Casey DeSantis, First Lady Of Florida

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“I asked him if meatballs sounded okay for dinner, and he burst into tears.”

Hank LaRoux, Foreman

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He performed every single song in Les Misérables in a row. All of them. Just straight through, no breaks, with reprises and everything. And it was like 90 degrees out, so as soon as he finished, he immediately passed out. I had only asked him if he enjoyed the tour of our steel mill.”

Eustace, American Bison

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He tried to pet me on my head, even though everyone knows American bison such as myself like to be pet on the lower back.”

Danielle Morton, Retired Teacher

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He was my student in the fourth grade. He brought me the same apple every day but asked for it back at the end of every class. He didn’t stop, even when it was rotten and mushy, covered in flies and maggots, until he moved on to the next grade and started the whole thing over again with a fresh apple.”

Andy Redford, Restaurant Server

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He came to my restaurant and demanded to be force-fed through his rectum.”

Ty Martindale, Jeweler

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“DeSantis came to me in the night and asked in my dead mother’s voice if he could count on my vote.”

Tom Emerson, Roofer

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He said, ‘Quick, name your top 10 Disney characters who are most likely to be rapists,’ and before I could think of one, he said, ‘Goofy, Lumière, Happy the dwarf, Scar, Phoebus, Gaston, Kaa, Horace from 101 Dalmatians, the evil queen from Snow White, and Cruella de Vil.’ Then I was about to say one, and he got really upset and said, ‘Jafar, oh my God, I forgot Jafar!’ and he started crying because he forgot Jafar. This is outside an International House of Pancakes, mind you, and here’s the governor of Florida crying because he forgot Jafar. And I tried to say real quiet, ‘It’s okay, Governor, there can be 11. There can be 11 Disney rapist characters.’ But he kept sobbing and said, ‘No, it has to be 10, but Jafar needs to be on there. Jafar is a groomer! Groomer Jafar!’ And finally I just had to get in my car and drive away. Gov. DeSantis was still there, crying about Jafar.”

Clifford Hill, Real Estate Broker

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘I haven’t taken a shit in three weeks.’”

Tabitha Garza, Home Health Aide

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He asked if I was an immigrant, and I said yes, and he asked to see my green card, so I let him see it, and then he took out a pink eraser and started trying to erase the things printed on it. He kept saying, ‘In Ronny’s Florida, you don’t exist no more.’ But it was in pen, so it obviously didn’t erase at all. He tried for a long time, though.”

Lee Rubelsky, Attorney

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“I offered him a cigar, and he started eating it.”

Carolina Zapata, Farm Worker

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He revealed his belly to me and began squishing it to look like a mouth and speaking in a high-pitched voice. He did this while forcing me on a plane to Martha’s Vineyard.”

Mackenzie Rexall, Unemployed

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He kept telling my baby, ‘You’re never gonna have to learn math, little darling. I’m making math illegal.’”

Ron DeSantis, Governor Of Florida

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“He’s a pretty, pretty princess!”

Belinda McMurphy, CrossFit Instructor

Image for article titled Republicans Describe Their Strangest Interaction With Ron DeSantis

“We were at a seafood boil, and he took my hand and he stuck it in the boiling water. He held it there and looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘This is what America feels like right now.’ Then he took my burned hand out of the boiling water, pulled me to the floor, and pinned me to the ground. He sat on me and carved at my hand with a plastic knife and fork, like he was carving up my hand to be eaten, and he said, ‘This is what my presidency is going to feel like. Vote DeSantis.’”

You’ve Made It This Far...

