Republicans Explain How To Fix The Fentanyl Crisis

With the fentanyl crisis continuing to spiral out of control in the United States, The Onion asked prominent Republicans and business leaders how they would get the deadly drug off the street, and this is what they said.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)
“I have a good feeling that mass incarceration will work this time.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)
“Hopefully, there’ll be a strain potent enough to kill all the addicts at once.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)
“All I can say for sure is that it’s going to involve a lot of cuts to Social Security.”
Craig Landau, CEO, Purdue Pharma
“We’re working on some incredible pills folks can get hooked on.”
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH)
“Have we tried a war on drugs yet?”
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH)
“Easy. Just elect a Republican president and the media will stop reporting on this for at least four years.”
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX)
“We could address the underlying causes that lead to drug abuse, like homosexuality and speaking Spanish.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)
“Let’s do some blow and brainstorm.”
Manny Maceda, CEO, Bain & Company
“Investing $3 billion in the company of an MBA grad who has literally no life experience with pharmaceuticals, addiction, or safe drug use.”
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)
“Borders everywhere! Look to your left? Border. To your right? Border. Up? Sky border. Everybody gets a personal border. You’re actually infringing on my Steve border right now.”
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
“We need to start marketing cigarettes to children again, so they have something a little softer to get hooked on.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN)
“There’s unfortunately no way to help people who don’t want to be helped or who do.”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)
“I think you need a multifaceted response that includes both overaggressive and ineffectual measures.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
“I’m not sure, but fewer Jews couldn’t hurt.”
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)
“By lowering the corporate tax rate we can make real work rewarding enough that there will be no incentive to deal drugs.”
Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA)
“Two words: double jail.”
Sen. John Thune (R-SD)
“Just buy from my guy Steve. His stuff is always good.”
Steve, Drug Dealer
“Yeah, this shit is clean.”