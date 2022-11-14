After winning the Florida gubernatorial race by a whopping 19 points, many believe Ron DeSantis should receive the Republican Party’s nomination for president in 2024. The Onion asked voters why DeSantis should run, and this is what they said.
Harmony Spring (Restaurant Owner)
“Imagine how much he could scapegoat trans youth on a national stage!”
David Marks (Banker)
“His skin color aligns with my values.”
Ted Cruz (Senator)
“He has assured me that he thinks my wife is beautiful, not that he’d bring it up for any reason.”
Amanda Stepford (Anesthesiologist)
“If I don’t support DeSantis, then I’ve canceled him. And I’m against cancel culture.”
Chuck Grassley (Senator)
“His is the body my soul shall inhabit once I molt from this here mortal shell anon.”
David Duke (Far-Right Politician)
“I’d prefer someone of pure white blood, but I guess an Italian will do.”
Connie Curtis (Marketing Manager)
“His Covid-19 response showed that he would be capable of killing even more people on a federal level.”
Hartley Stevens (Retail Associate)
“It’ll be fun to watch Trump call him a pudgy boy and ask him where his lollipop is.”
Debbie Hunter (Cashier)
“Isn’t it everyone’s dream to live in one giant version of Florida?”
Mark Mann (Accountant)
“He’s not afraid to say what we racists and homophobes are also not afraid to say.”
Joel Neil (Unemployed)
“If he gets promoted to president, everyone in Florida moves up one rank.”
Patricia Bonnett (Retiree)
“He’s got that nice, tight skin.”
Erin Krause (Barista)
“You saw what he did to the mighty Charlie Crist.”
Lisa Haupt (Dog Groomer)
“It’s high time that all unwanted incest pregnancies are carried to term nationwide.”
Sgt. Hector Yuriel (U.S. Navy Recruit Instructor)
“We should stop being embarrassed about Guantánamo Bay and start celebrating by electing to higher office the people who made it all possible.”
Kelsey Scheel (Waitress)
“This would be the first president whose middle name is Dion.”
Alvin (Alligator)
“If DeSantis plunges America into chaos, I might be able to escape the hellish prison that is the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.”
Pete Madison (Entrepreneur)
“I always vote for the asshole that currently has the most momentum.”