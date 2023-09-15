Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

Politics

Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

Despite Kevin McCarthy’s attempts to placate the far-right flank of his party, relations are strained between the House speaker and GOP hard-liners. The Onion asked Republicans to explain why McCarthy must be ousted from his leadership role, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Chip Roy, Texas

Rep. Chip Roy, Texas

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“This is not personal. It’s just me wanting to see how that fucker squirms when I put a penknife in his gut and start to twist it.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Dan Bishop, North Carolina

Rep. Dan Bishop, North Carolina

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Fat.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona

Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Once that spineless McCarthy is out of the picture, the only thing that stands in the way of creating a far-right-wing utopia is the will of a majority of the voting public.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“It’s time a woman of color was House speaker.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Ralph Norman, South Carolina

Rep. Ralph Norman, South Carolina

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“He broke his promise to be even more recklessly cruel than he already is.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Andy Ogles, Tennessee

Rep. Andy Ogles, Tennessee

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Trying to reinstitute segregation and miscegenation laws is too important to be left to someone like Kevin McCarthy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas

Rep. Ronny Jackson, Texas

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Yeehaw! It’s oustin’ season, baby!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“I voted for him under the clear condition that he would introduce me to his granddaughter.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado

Rep. Ken Buck, Colorado

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“It’s not fair that only one person gets to be House speaker. I think we should all get to be in charge.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana

Rep. Matt Rosendale, Montana

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“I’ve always said there’s something suspicious about the fact that Kevin isn’t Donald Trump.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Steve Womack, Arkansas

Rep. Steve Womack, Arkansas

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“He got caught going to secret antifa meetings.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Mike Collins, Georgia

Rep. Mike Collins, Georgia

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Why, it’s the perfect early Hallow’s Eve trick, of course!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia

Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“This is all part of a psychosexual ‘will they, won’t they’ I have going on with the speaker’s gavel.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“In this crazy world, there’s only so much you can control. This is my little way of feeling human.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Eric Burlison, Missouri

Rep. Eric Burlison, Missouri

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“We like to let Matt Gaetz have his little projects.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Irish.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma

Rep. Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Irish.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico

Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Fucking Irish.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Bob Good, Virginia

Rep. Bob Good, Virginia

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“It’s for the good of the republic that we remove Kevin McCarthy and replace him with a golden statue of the demon lord Mammon.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Clay Higgins, Louisiana

Rep. Clay Higgins, Louisiana

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“I have a theory that he’s a DACA child wearing a white man’s skin suit.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Mark Alford, Missouri

Rep. Mark Alford, Missouri

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“Marjorie Taylor Greene told me she’d crush my balls under a giant tractor wheel if I didn’t cooperate.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin

Rep. Tom Tiffany, Wisconsin

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“I just read his Wikipedia page for the first time and was disgusted to learn he cheated on his beautiful wife of over 30 years. Judy, call me. I’ll treat you better.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Randy Weber, Texas

Rep. Randy Weber, Texas

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“I once saw Kevin McCarthy thank his aide. We can’t have that type of disgusting behavior in Congress.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona

Rep. Paul Gosar, Arizona

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Speaker McCarthy Must Be Ousted

“He’s backpedaling on his promise to murder President Biden.”

Advertisement