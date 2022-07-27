Guy Reschenthaler (Pennsylvania)

“I think of penis all day and I think of how no penis should go near other penis. Penis go in lady ONLY. I see penis constantly in head and think about it slopping into nice woman. Woman have large breasts that make penis excite and I think BINGO. Then I see penis in head and see it vrooming into man and I think YUCK. I imagine two penis in church and priest saying you may SEX each other and I think VOMIT. I think NO BUSINESS. I see two penis wearing tuxedo on top of cake and I think AGAINST MY COUNTRY. I see in my mind eye big American flag with two married penis on it having the violence called sex and I think AWFUL. I see six penis all married and giving birth to another penis that is the child penis through the hole of the penis (you know which hole I mean) and I think NO NO HORRIBLE and I start to CRY at thought of penis all the time penis everywhere getting married penis no NO NO NO NO—”