Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

Politics

Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump's Running Mate

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

While Donald Trump has yet to pick a running mate for 2024, several notable individuals are aggressively vying for the role. The Onion asked Republicans why they should be Trump’s VP, and this is what they said.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“Trump is a solid, wrinkled lump, and I’m all smooth, limp, and stretched out. So I really balance the ticket.”

Kari Lake

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“Since he helped me lose Arizona, I’m more than happy to help him lose the entire country.”

Michelle Obama

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“Oh, I’m sorry, did I forget to mention I had switched parties?”

Ben Shapiro

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“If the vice presidential debate includes any high schoolers I can loudly talk over, I’m a lock.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“How else will he win Florida?”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“I want to prove to all the haters who claim I’m only running for president to be Trump’s running mate that they are correct.”

Steven Crowder

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“Ohio will swing bright red as soon as they hear about my domestic abuse allegations.”

Mike Pence

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“I’ve proven myself to be an excellent scapegoat.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“I’ll bring an unhinged presence to the campaign that makes him seem calm and reasonable by comparison.” 

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“How is he polling among cowards nobody likes?”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“Donald Trump is getting up there in years, and I’m the only one qualified to pump out the same level of batshit crazy nonsense if required to assume the presidency.”

Laura Loomer

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“With all the attacks over his antisemitic comments, he needs someone who has been willing to tell the truth about the Jews from the beginning.”

Rudy Giuliani

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“Trump’s not the only one who’s hoping higher office keeps him out of jail.”

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“I could soften his image as a sexist bigot while appealing to the ones in his base.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“Being vice president would let me recover from my stroke in peace.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“That kind of proximity to the president makes it much easier to kiss his ass.”

Donald Trump Jr.

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“I could finally spend some quality time with him.”

Rush Limbaugh

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why They Should Be Trump’s Running Mate

“I’m dead, but I don’t think he knows that.”

