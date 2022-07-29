“I voted no because the bill would create $400 billion in unnecessary spending to help people.”
Pat Toomey (PA)
Bill Cassidy (LA)
“My grandfather fought for this country, and on his deathbed he begged me, ‘Do not provide healthcare for those parasites. Let them die in pain.’ And I have to respect his wishes.”
Ron Johnson (WI)
“You have to be a fucking moron to join the U.S. military at this point, and I’m not rewarding these people for their idiocy.”
Marsha Blackburn (TN)
“Make no mistake, these so-called veterans hate our country. They deserted us to go abroad, and expect nothing but accolades when they come crawling back. Pathetic.”
Ted Cruz (TX)
“Don’t really see the point of veterans healthcare if we can just get new soldiers every year.”
Joni Ernst (IA)
“I thanked them for their service. What the fuck more do they want?”
Tom Cotton (AR)
“Where’s the heroism of going to war if you come home and suddenly your country provides you with a comprehensive safety net?”
Mike Lee (UT)
“I campaigned on a strong pro-burn pit platform.”
Roy Blunt (MO)
“If these freeloading veterans really wanted healthcare, they’d come home and become senators.”
Mitch McConnell (KY)
“In my opinion, if you get your legs blown off by an IED, that’s your problem. Normal smart people don’t go around stepping on land mines.”
Roger Wicker (MS)
“As one of the top recipients of Saudi money in the Senate, I’m not interested in any bill that doesn’t place Saudi veterans’ healthcare first.”
Mike Crapo (ID)
“I really just wanted to feel something. Anything.”
Cynthia Lummis (WY)
“I heard that the injuries they got in the burn pits means some of these veterans can’t even have children. I’m not sure why you’d help someone who can’t even have children.”
Rick Scott (FL)
“Veterans’ healthcare is completely unnecessary if they just died overseas like they were supposed to.”
Mitt Romney (UT)
“I’m worried people would forget that I’m a piece of shit if I voted for it.”
Josh Hawley (MO)
“It was an easy no on healthcare after I realized that the veterans would be too fucked up from the burn pits to come after me.”
Jim Inhofe (OK)
“Doing so would only support the very same socialist ideals that they fought so hard to prevent.”
Todd Young (IN)
“Ensuring that our veterans suffer needlessly is absolutely essential to reminding any American thinking of rebelling against the current system that their lot in life could always get worse.”
Richard Burr (NC)
“If you’re joining the U.S. military, frankly you’re just asking to get burned in a burn pit. I’d like to see our veterans take some personal responsibility for your injuries for once.”
John Cornyn (TX)
“My father never gave me treatment for exposure to toxic materials growing up, and I turned out just fine.”
