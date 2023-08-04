Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

Politics

Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

Following the former president’s third indictment, The Onion asked Republicans to explain why Donald Trump is innocent, and this is what they said.

Jared Paoletti, Mechanic

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

”Eyewitnesses, verified text messages, recorded phone calls, physical evidence, his own confessions caught on tape—It’s just not enough to go on.”

Seaton Burbage, Truck Driver

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“I mean, personally I stopped trying to employ any type of logic to explain my pro-Trump position a long time ago.”

Eric Trump & Donald Trump Jr., Businessmen

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“President Dad IMPOTENT!!!”

Douglas Rivera, Construction Worker

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Hey, there are two sides to every story, and women are liars. That’s what this is about, right?”

Bill Graves, Sales

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“This is all just a deep-state Democratic plot to distract me while I’m driving so I commit crimes like manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident!”

John Bettker, Emergency Physician

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Have we truly grown so cynical that a man’s word isn’t enough?”

Thalia Porter, Massage Therapist

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Donald Trump came to me in a dream and told me that not only is he innocent, but that I am his one true successor.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congresswoman

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“He doesn’t have the ridges that characterize the skull shape of a criminal.”

Neva Silva, Optometrist

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“He’s covered under the same constitutional right that says a beautiful lady cannot get a traffic ticket.”

Ralph Miran, Logistics Coordinator

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Commiting a crime or two doesn’t mean you’re not innocent.”

Bryan Rincón, Deli Owner

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“I’m not sure you can be found guilty for trying to subvert democracy when we don’t live in a democracy? That’s like getting arrested for vehicular manslaughter after hitting a mannequin.”

Deirdre Cook, Pharmacist

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Would a guilty man sweat so profusely? I don’t think so.”

Christina Smith, Critical Care Nurse

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Allow me to explain my position using a witch hunt metaphor.”

Samuel Allens, Session Musician

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“The Founding Fathers in their infinite wisdom wrote in the constitution that Trump wasn’t guilty.”

Peggy Boyle, Insurance Broker

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“I hope they toss him in jail and throw away the key. And then I find the key and let him out and he’s so, so grateful that he let’s me use his golden shitter.”

Clark Downs, Bond Trader

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“After seeing that he makes surprise pop-ins at Mar-A-Lago events, I paid huge money to host my birthday party there. That way, my crush, who is a huge fan of him, would definitely come. If he goes to jail and doesn’t show up, I’m never going to get a smooch.”

Father Theodore O’Malley

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Surprisingly, he came into my confessional and I absolved him of his sins. Thus he is innocent in the eyes of the Lord.”

Ned Cooper, Roofer

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“I did his roof. Didn’t see anything guilty happening through the hole.”

John Polk, Orthodontist

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“If President Trump guilty of anything, it’s of being a damn good golfer who committed treason.”

Gregory Quentin, Philosophy Teacher

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“I am less interested in why Trump is innocent, and more why Trump is at all.”

Barron Trump, Child

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Pops, you mean? My ol’ pops? Guilty? Aw, go on now. Shucks. He ain’t done nothing.”

William Howe, Deep State Agent

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Trust me. He’s innocent.”

Tim Alinsky, Publicist

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“Title 18 § 371 of the U.S. Criminal Code is obviously a slut who’s just lying for attention.”

Maureen Carter, Radiologist

Image for article titled Republicans Explain Why Trump Is Innocent

“I screened him for guilt and it came up negative. Just a regular skeleton with a couple extra pelvises.”

You’ve Made It This Far ...

