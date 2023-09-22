America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Republicans Slam Senate Dress Code Changes

Republicans are denouncing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s decision to loosen the Senate’s informal dress code, claiming that allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution they serve. What do you think?

“Once again, Republicans have their finger on the pulse of what’s most important to the American people.”

Isabella Baucom, Recycling Sorter

“Agreed. Expanding childhood poverty requires at least cocktail attire.”

Tom Morgan, Document Burner

“You can just tell when a law was written by a slob.”

James Stoller, Systems Analyst