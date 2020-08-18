America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Republicans Speak At DNC

Former GOP Governor John Kasich, as well as two other prominent Republicans, spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday and announced his intention to vote for the former vice president this fall. What do you think?

“We’ll never be truly united until both parties nominate the same candidate.”

PJ Prescott • Systems Analyst

“At least now I don’t have to watch the RNC.”

Leah Dirkes • Grocery Cart Collector

“Biden’s going to really benefit from that legendary Kasich Bump.”

Ronnie Castro • Campground Bellhop

