Rescue Crews In China Work To Save Trapped Miners

Rescuers are working to save 22 people trapped 2,000 feet underground inside a gold mine that collapsed nine days ago in China’s eastern Shandong Province. What do you think?
“Are we sure it’s not safer for the miners to just stay down there until the pandemic ends?”
Sandra Poyer • Corporate Dancer
“This is the dark side of the mining industry you never hear about.”
David Guenther • Professional Embosser
“It’s all very harrowing, but it’s imperative my wife be clad head-to-toe in glittering gold.”
Buck Osborn • Shirt Fitter