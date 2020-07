A team of 16 rescuers say they “didn’t need to think twice” about mobilizing and retrieving a 120-pound St. Bernard named Daisy from Scafell Pike, England’s highest peak, on Friday after she injured her leg at the summit. What do you think?

“Yeah, better to euthanize it at a proper facility.” Ashley Brogger • Yarn Spooler

“This is why I say we get rid of mountains.” James Santiago • Systems Analyst