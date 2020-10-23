America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Researchers Discover New Organ In Human Head

Scientists at the Netherlands Cancer Institute have found a previously unknown set of salivary glands that sit behind the nose and help moisten the upper throat, a discovery they say was made accidentally while examining a new kind of cancer imaging technology. What do you think?

“Wow, so we have six organs? That’s crazy.”

Cal OrtizGlue Chemist

“I’d always wondered what the head was for.”

Laurel AltmeyerMulch Guru

“It’s incredible all the things we still don’t know about the backs of our own throats.”

Ed Rosa • Basketball Inflator

