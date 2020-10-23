Researchers Discover New Organ In Human Head

Scientists at the Netherlands Cancer Institute have found a previously unknown set of salivary glands that sit behind the nose and help moisten the upper throat, a discovery they say was made accidentally while examining a new kind of cancer imaging technology. What do you think?
“Wow, so we have six organs? That’s crazy.”
Cal Ortiz • Glue Chemist
“I’d always wondered what the head was for.”
Laurel Altmeyer • Mulch Guru
“It’s incredible all the things we still don’t know about the backs of our own throats.”
Ed Rosa • Basketball Inflator