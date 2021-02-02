Researchers Discover New Species Of Whale

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say they have discovered a new species of whale after genetic testing revealed the critically endangered Rice’s whale is not related to other whales found in the Gulf of Mexico. What do you think?
“Nobody outruns marine biologists forever.”
Emilia Howard, Fruit Dehydrator
“I’ll believe it when I see the genome sequence myself.”
Tommy Kenn, Local Campaign Manager
“Maybe the whales aren’t blood related, but I hope they still consider each other family.”
Alfred Hudock, Celebrity Impersonator