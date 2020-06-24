Researchers Predict Pandemic Could Result In 500,000 Fewer U.S. Births

Experts at the Brookings Institution say the economic and social hardships created by Covid-19 could result in a “baby bust” where the U.S. could expect to see 300,000 to 500,000 fewer infants born over the next few years. What do you think?

“The govern ment should do something sexy to help stimulate more births.” John Goldwasser • Hemp Spokesperson

“I get enough crap about not having a baby from my mother, I don’t need it from the Brookings Institution, too.” Kelsey Andreatta • Windshield Defroster