America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Researchers Predict Pandemic Could Result In 500,000 Fewer U.S. Births

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 25
Vol 56 Issue 25Opinion

Experts at the Brookings Institution say the economic and social hardships created by Covid-19 could result in a “baby bust” where the U.S. could expect to see 300,000 to 500,000 fewer infants born over the next few years. What do you think?

“The government should do something sexy to help stimulate more births.”

John Goldwasser • Hemp Spokesperson

Advertisement

“I get enough crap about not having a baby from my mother, I don’t need it from the Brookings Institution, too.”

Kelsey AndreattaWindshield Defroster

“Babies are cowards for not facing this miserable reality like the rest of us.”

Les BrennanSystems Analyst

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

City Enters Phase 4 Of Pretending Coronavirus Over

Cat Sticks Paw Around Corner Like Life Some Big Fosse Routine

Nancy Pelosi Calls Jamaal Bowman To Scold Him For Winning Primary

Realtor Thinks Flourishing Neighborhood Full Of Middle-Class Latino Families Has Real Turnaround Potential