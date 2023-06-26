Restaurant Hired Fake Priest To Extract Confessions From Workers, Feds Say

The owners of a California taqueria chain have been ordered to pay $140,000 in back pay and damages to employees who met with a “person identified as a priest” to confess workplace sins. What do you think?

“Suddenly I’m skeptical o f that holiday party Santa.” Loretta Cavendish, Systems Analyst

“They should’ve asked to see his priest badge.” Angelo Tharp, Landfill Organizer

