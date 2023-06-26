America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Restaurant Hired Fake Priest To Extract Confessions From Workers, Feds Say

The owners of a California taqueria chain have been ordered to pay $140,000 in back pay and damages to employees who met with a “person identified as a priest” to confess workplace sins. What do you think?

“Suddenly I’m skeptical of that holiday party Santa.”

Loretta Cavendish, Systems Analyst

“They should’ve asked to see his priest badge.”

Angelo Tharp, Landfill Organizer

“My employees will answer to the all-seeing, all-knowing security camera.”

Sonny Pelton, Solution Architect